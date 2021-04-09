Clarus Securities Comments on GeneNews Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SZL)

GeneNews Ltd. (TSE:SZL) – Clarus Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GeneNews in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Clarus Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

