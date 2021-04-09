ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.31. Approximately 745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.