ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.77% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $52.22 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

