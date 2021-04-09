Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLF. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

NYSE CLF opened at $18.09 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after buying an additional 105,547 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,833,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

