Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Up 59.2% Over Last 7 Days

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.24 or 0.00024488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $288,881.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 59.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00297167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.85 or 0.00773427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,519.46 or 1.00613379 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.32 or 0.00741569 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,244 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

