Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $678.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 678 ($8.86) and last traded at GBX 664 ($8.68), with a volume of 56720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 644 ($8.41).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £676.66 million and a P/E ratio of 33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 578.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 538.22.

In related news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

