Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $578.14

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 578.14 ($7.55) and traded as high as GBX 644 ($8.41). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 644 ($8.41), with a volume of 330,195 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
The company has a market cap of £652.24 million and a PE ratio of 33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 578.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 538.22.
Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)
Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.
