Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $578.14

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 578.14 ($7.55) and traded as high as GBX 644 ($8.41). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 644 ($8.41), with a volume of 330,195 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of £652.24 million and a PE ratio of 33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 578.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 538.22.

In other Clipper Logistics news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

