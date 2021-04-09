CloakCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1,284.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $1,284.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020305 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,617,056 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

