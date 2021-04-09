Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.40. 173,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,970,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 687,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.