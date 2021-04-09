CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 155.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CMC Materials worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $48,260,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCMP opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average of $157.71. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCMP. Citigroup boosted their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

