CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. CME Group posted earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

CME stock opened at $202.74 on Friday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.68 and its 200 day moving average is $183.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,263.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

