CMS Energy (CMS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS):

4/9/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/25/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/10/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/1/2021 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/25/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.46. 2,965,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,973. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

