CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

CEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in CNOOC by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEO remained flat at $$121.76 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $131.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

