CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Position Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNOOC in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CNOOC by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in CNOOC by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOOC stock opened at $121.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC Limited has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $131.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10.

CEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

