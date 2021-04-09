Cobak Token (CBK) Price Hits $9.42 on Major Exchanges

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Cobak Token has a market cap of $26.47 million and approximately $95,223.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.42 or 0.00016115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00314040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.65 or 0.00762111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,930.57 or 1.00777422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00754474 BTC.

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

