Coca-Cola European Partners plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.86.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of CCEP opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

