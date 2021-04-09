Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.47. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 22,122 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.