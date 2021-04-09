Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $5.60. Coffee shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 75,616 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Coffee alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $31.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.27% of Coffee worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.