CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

CWBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CWBR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,221. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $85.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.96.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in CohBar by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CohBar by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CohBar by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CohBar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

