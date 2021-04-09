Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $39,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSE:UTF opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

