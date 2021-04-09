Coin Artist 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,164.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00003872 BTC on major exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $15,164.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00054882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00621945 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

COIN is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

