CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Reaches $3.08 Million

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $305,278.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00617039 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040029 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

