Coinlancer Trading Up 0.2% This Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Coinlancer coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $104.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00620552 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00038824 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a coin. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 coins. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.