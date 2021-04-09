Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

