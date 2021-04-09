Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIGI stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $111.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.