Color Platform Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $2,153.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,475.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.28 or 0.01094944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.91 or 0.00442756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00063183 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002365 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

