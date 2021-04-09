Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

