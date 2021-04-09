Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.39.
Comcast stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,111,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,716,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.
In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.