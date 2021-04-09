Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.39.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,111,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,716,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.