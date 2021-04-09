Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.12.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.50. 1,356,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,725,387. The firm has a market cap of $245.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

