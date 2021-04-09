Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.12.
Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.50. 1,356,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,725,387. The firm has a market cap of $245.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.
In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
