CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wolfe Research

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 368,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,097,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.