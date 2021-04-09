CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.23

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 34955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get CommScope alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.