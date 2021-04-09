Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 112,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

