Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGDDY. Bank of America cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

