Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 371,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,967,812 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

