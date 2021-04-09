Comparing Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eastern Bankshares and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80 Provident Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.36%. Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.82%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Eastern Bankshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial $46.98 million 2.69 $7.69 million $1.01 16.83

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Provident Financial pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial 14.53% 5.34% 0.58%

Summary

Provident Financial beats Eastern Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans. Its personal banking products and services also include debit and credit cards; mortgage and personal loans; personal and cash reserve lines of credit; auto and student loans; retirement planning products and services; and online learning services in the areas of finance. The company's business banking products and services also include preferred term loans, small business administration loans, lines of credit, cash reserves, cash management, merchant services, escrow express service, correspondent and government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts services, products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare, and business telephone banking. In addition, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary and retirement products and services; and treasury management, electronic banking, interest rate protection, and foreign exchange products and services. Further, the company acts as an independent insurance agent and offers commercial, personal, and employee benefits insurance products to individual and commercial clients. It operates through 89 banking offices located in eastern Massachusetts and southern and coastal New Hampshire. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was formerly known as Eastern Bank Corporation. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans. The company also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

