Compass (NYSE:COMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $16.81 on Friday. Compass has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

