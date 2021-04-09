Compass (NYSE:COMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $16.81 on Friday. Compass has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $22.11.
Compass Company Profile
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
