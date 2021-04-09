Compound (COMP) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $454.79 or 0.00777151 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $162.73 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,061,251 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

