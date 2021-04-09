Computacenter (LON:CCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Shares of LON CCC traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,566 ($33.52). 146,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,735. The company has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,246.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,319.56.

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64). Also, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

