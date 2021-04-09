Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.47 and traded as high as C$5.93. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 84,022 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47. The firm has a market cap of C$474.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.41%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 893,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,806,450. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $158,600.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

