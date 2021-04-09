Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce $140.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $135.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $616.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $668.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

