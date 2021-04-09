Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $24,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.