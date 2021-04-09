Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. 217,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $178,846,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

