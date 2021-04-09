Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.
Conagra Brands stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. 217,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $178,846,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
