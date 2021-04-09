Conceal Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 72.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $65,406.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,230.36 or 0.99957484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.94 or 0.00465091 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00327373 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.31 or 0.00786722 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,754,457 coins and its circulating supply is 10,541,842 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.