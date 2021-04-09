Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,780 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

