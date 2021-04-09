Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 3,672 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $3,353,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 723,538 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

