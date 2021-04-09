Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,552 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Capital Southwest worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.88 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.01%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

