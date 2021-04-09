Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,890 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBMK. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

IBMK opened at $26.33 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

