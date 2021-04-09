Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,970 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Owl Rock Capital worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,024,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

