Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of Nathan’s Famous worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATH opened at $65.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

