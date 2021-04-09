Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after buying an additional 188,407 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after acquiring an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 95.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

